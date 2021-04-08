TN Men Held for Carrying EVMs; ‘Not the One Used for Polling’: CEO

After the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls on Tuesday, 6 April, three men were found carrying two electronic voting machines (EVMs) and one VVPAT machine on two-wheelers in Velachery.

The men wore ‘polling official’ badges but were later identified as corporation staff. Cash worth Rs 1.12 lakh was also found on them, which they claimed was for staff salary, The Times of India reported.

The men were confronted when one of the machines fell on the road. Later, Velachery police station witnessed tense moments as hundreds of DMK and Congress activists gathered outside the station to demand immediate action.

The three officials have been consequently suspended by the Election Commission (EC) and an enquiry is underway, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Satyabrata Sahoo said.