TN Elections: Kamal Haasan’s Car Windscreen Damaged Amid Campaign

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) Chief Kamal Haasan's car was allegedly attacked by a young man late on Sunday when the actor-politician was proceeding towards a hotel in Kancheepuram after campaigning for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly election.
Tamil Nadu’s Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on 6 April and the results will be declared on 2 May.
MNM leader and retired IPS officer AG Mourya tweeted on Sunday that his party chief's car windscreen was damaged and the man who “attempted to attack" Kamal Haasan was handed over to the police. Mourya said the party would not be scared by such elements.
His tweet was retweeted by the official Twitter handle of MNM.
Local television channels aired visuals of a young man – said to be the attacker – being taken away by police personnel for allegedly attacking Haasan's car. Police officials could not be reached immediately for comments.
MNM had, a few days ago, released the first two lists of candidates who will contest the Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu.
YouTuber Padmapriya, who put out a video on the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) rules, will contest from the Maduravoyal constituency while the Founder of Food Bank of India Sneha Mohandoss will contest from the Saidapet constituency against two big guns and former Mayors of Chennai Saidai Duraisamy (AIADMK) and Ma Subramaniam (DMK).
Former IAS officer Santhosh Babu will contest from the Velachery constituency.
The MNM has allied with Sarath Kumar’s All India Makkal Samathuva Katchi (AISMK) to face the Assembly polls in the state.
