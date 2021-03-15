TN Elections: Kamal Haasan’s Car Windscreen Damaged Amid Campaign

Tamil Nadu’s Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on 6 April and the results will be declared on 2 May.

MNM leader and retired IPS officer AG Mourya tweeted on Sunday that his party chief's car windscreen was damaged and the man who “attempted to attack" Kamal Haasan was handed over to the police. Mourya said the party would not be scared by such elements.

His tweet was retweeted by the official Twitter handle of MNM.