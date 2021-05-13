Election Debacle: Two Popular Faces of Kamal’s MNM Quit Party 

Days after top office bearers of Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) quit from their respective posts, two more popular faces of the party tendered their resignation letters on Thursday, 13 May.
Former IAS officer Dr Santhosh Babu, who contested from the Velachery Assembly constituency in the recently held election, said that he was resigning from the post of General Secretary at MNM. “My decision is due to personal reasons,” he wrote in a tweet.
MNM’s Padmapriya, a young environmental activist, who contested from Maduravoyal constituency also resigned on the same day, citing personal reasons.
Announcing her decision in a tweet, she also thanked the voters of Maduravoyal for the support they gave her, despite her having no political background on her first election.
Meanwhile, political analysts have slammed the youngsters for quitting from the party after its election rout.
MNM contested in the 2021 Assembly election in an alliance with All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) led by R Sarathkumar and TR Paarivendhar's Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK).
Just a week ago, the party’s former vice-president Mahendran had tendered his resignation saying, “There is no democracy in the party.” The announcement of his resignation came shortly after the party performed poorly in the recently concluded assembly elections. MNM was not able to win even a single seat in the state.
In his letter to the party cadre, he said, “Even after the massive defeat of the party and his (Kamal) own defeat (in Coimbatore South), I'm not seeing any change in the leader's approach and I’m not confident that he will change.”
Mahendran, who contested from the Singanallur constituency had also blamed Kamal for the party’s failure.
Kamal, however, countered the blame saying, “He (Mahendran) tried to pre-empt his removal by resigning. Just like you, I’m happy about the fact that a weed removed itself. Our party will ascend henceforth,” he had said.
Along with Mahendran, several key leaders including V Ponraj, former President APJ Abdul Kalam’s scientific advisor, party general secretaries AG Mourya, Umadevi, CK Kumaravel, M Muruganandam, election strategist Suresh Iyer, party founding member Kameela Nazer had also resigned.
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan on 11 May, had asked party members to mail him their thoughts and said that in his bid to bring a change to Tamil Nadu, the party had faced its first Assembly elections on 6 April and "efficiently worked in a big war".
The MNM founder, who was defeated in Coimbatore South constituency by the BJP’s Vanathi Srinivasan, stated that he cannot change the party's objectives and aims to suit varying situations and alleged conspiracies.
