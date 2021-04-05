Former AIADMK Leader VK Sasikala May Not Be Able To Cast Her Vote

Former AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala may not be able to cast her vote on Tuesday as the State Election Commission (SEC) is yet to issue her a voter identity card.

According to reports, Sasikala’s voter ID had Poes Garden in Chennai as her residence address. However, after being arrested in the disproportionate assets case in 2017, the government had taken over the building, thereby deleting the voters in that address. Though Sasikala had filed a plea with the SEC in this regard, she is yet to be enlisted in the voters list, reported Puthiya Thalaimurai.

In a single-phase Tamil Nadu is going to polls on Tuesday.