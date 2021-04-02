FIR Against BJP’s Annamalai Over ‘Threat’ to DMK’s Senthil Balaji

An FIR was registered against BJP’s Aravakurichi candidate Annamalai on Friday, 2 April, for his recent speech against DMK’s Karur candidate Senthil Balaji, who is a former state minister.

The case has been registered at the Aravakurichi police station in Karur. At a recent election campaign, Annamalai allegedly threatened Senthil Balaji, stating that the DMK leader’s teeth will break if the ex-IPS officer thrashes him.