Faux Pas: BJP Uses Srinidhi Chidambaram’s Clip in a Promo Video

The Bharatiya Janata Party, in a promo video for the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, used a clipping of Bharatanatyam artiste and medical practitioner Srinidhi Chidambaram, triggering a reaction from the artiste, as well as others on Twitter.
The promo video was titled “the lotus ill bloom”. However, as per media reports, BJP subsequently deleted their tweet of the video.
MORE DETAILS
Srinidhi Chidambaram is also the wife of Congress MP Karti Chidambaram and daughter-in-law of former Union Minister P Chidambaram.
Her team has informed the NDTV that the video used by the BJP is from a performance for an edition of the World Classical Tamil Conference that was held over ten years ago.
CONGRESS HITS OUT
Meanwhile the the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee has hit out at the BJP for using Chidamabaram’s clipping without her consent, and said:
WHAT THE BJP SAID
The BJP, on their part, have blamed the error on a vendor who took the video from a government website, according to NDTV. A BJP IT wing member also claimed that there had been no violation.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
Published: 31 Mar 2021,11:34 AM IST