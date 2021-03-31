EC Issues Show-Cause Notice to A Raja Over Remarks Against TN CM

The Election Commission issued a show-cause notice against DMK leader A Raja, and reportedly asked him to explain his stance over his remarks against Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami's mother.
Tamil Nadu (TN) Chief Electoral Officer had, earlier on Monday, sent a report to the EC pertaining to the purported remarks made by A Raja. The report, according to ANI, was based on inputs given by district election officials.
Raja apologised on Monday for his recent statement against Palaniswami’s mother, while campaigning in the Thousand Lights constituency in Chennai last week.
The apology comes after Palaniswami got emotional during a rally, and said, “If a chief minister is disrespected in such a way then imagine the things that will happen to a common man if such people come to power.”
He also said that the statement is not only against his mother but every mother, and that the people who speak in a derogatory manner about women must learn a lesson.
A Raja had, during a campaign, had purportedly said: “Let’s compare DMK President Stalin and Edappadi K Palaniswami. In 23 years, Stalin went to jail under MISA rule. Then he served as a district secretary in the party, general committee member, youth wing secretary, treasurer, then working president and then president of DMK.”
“He became a leader and has served as an MLA, then Chennai’s Mayor, state Minister, Deputy CM and now he is going to become a CM,” he said.
“That’s why in the villages I say, if Stalin is someone who was born out a ‘rightful’ marriage, Edappadi Palaniswami – who no one knew until Jayalalithaa’s death and has not reached any heights in public life – is a premature baby born out of an illicit affair in politics,” he added.
