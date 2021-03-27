‘Untiffining’ MK Stalin: The TN Leader in Waiting

Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin is the second son of the DMK supremo Karunanidhi.



Karunanidhi wanted to call his son Ayyadurai, because the leader of the Dravidian movement Periyar EV Ramasamy was called Ayya, and Durai was the name of CN Annadurai, the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

However, on the day of his son’s birth, Karunanidhi attended a condolence meeting for the Russian Communist leader Joseph Stalin. He then named his son Stalin. Interestingly, all other children of Karunanidhi – MK Muthu, MK Alagiri, MK Tamilarasu, Selvi and Kanimozhi – have traditional Tamil names.