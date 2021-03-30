DMK-Congress Have Dynasty Agenda, Will Insult Women: PM Modi in TN

Addressing an election rally in Tamil Nadu’s Dharampuram on Tuesday, 30 March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed DMK and Congress and accused them of having a “dynasty agenda”. He said that the NDA family sought “blessings to serve the people of the state”.
Ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections, PM Modi started his speech with ‘Vanakkam’ (‘Greetings’ in Tamil), telling the crowd that one of the happiest moments in his life was when he got the opportunity “to speak a few words in the oldest language in the world, Tamil, at the United Nations”.
Praising the NDA, Modi said it has a “solid agenda of all-round development, inspired by the ideals of MGR and Amma Jayalalithaaji”.
He added that the NDA wanted to empower the farmers, poor, youngsters and women of Tamil Nadu, and the alliance was inspired by the thoughts and ideals of the great Andal and Avvaiyar. “The alliance believes that the progress of society is not complete without the empowerment of women,” added Modi.
PM Modi launched a scathing attack on DMK and Congress alleging that if the parties come to power, they will “insult many more women in Tamil Nadu”.
“These days Congress and DMK have launched their outdated 2G missile, this had one clear target — the women of Tamil Nadu,” said PM Modi.
Modi told the crowd that Congress and DMK on Tuesday insulted the “respected Tamil Nadu CM’s mother”. “A few days ago, DMK MLA Dindigul Leoni made shockingly sexist remarks against women. DMK has done nothing to stop him,” he said.
Modi told the crowd that it was part of DMK-Congress culture to insult women and that they would not guarantee their empowerment. He turned the crowd’s attention to 25 March 1989, stating that Jayalalithaa was mistreated in the Tamil Nadu assembly.
Modi claimed that the people of Tamil Nadu are observing everything and would not tolerate any insult to the women of the state.
Modi reiterated that NDA’s priority is the welfare of small farmers, and that the government is committed to help the growth of businesses and entrepreneurship in the state.
Tamil Nadu’s 16th legislative assembly elections will be held on April 6, 2021.
Published: 30 Mar 2021,05:34 PM IST