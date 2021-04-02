DMK-Cong Ashamed of Jallikattu: PM Talks Tamil Culture in Madurai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Madurai on Friday, 2 April, while campaigning for the AIADMK-BJP alliance in the state ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
He attacked the DMK and Congress as well as the former UPA government for their policies on various issues, like Jallikattu, AIIMS and the Devendrakula Velalar matter.
Modi said, “DMK and Congress are claiming that they are the only protectors of Tamil culture. However, let me take you back to 2011 when UPA was in power in Delhi. It had once termed Jallikattu as ‘barbaric’. Is that the word you use for Tamil culture?” he asked. “The NDA government later cleared the ordinance passed by the AIADMK government to promulgate the bull-taming sport,” he added.
He recalled his 15 August speech from last year where he had assured that the government was going to spend Rs 100 lakh crore to create next-generation infrastructure. This will cater to the needs of both the present and the future generations, he said.
Modi added, “We have announced a lot of schemes in the budget and one among them is Madurai-Kollam economic corridor. In the future, we shall bring better Metro connectivity, and more rail and air services to Tamil Nadu.”
Modi also listed the developmental and infrastructural projects that the AIADMK-BJP alliance intended to bring to the state if elected to power.
“A vote for NDA is a vote for better investment in this region. We are creating the right atmosphere for more industries, especially those in the agriculture sector, to help our farmers in value addition. Food processing is another focus area for us. We want the youngsters of Tamil Nadu to be job creators. The regulatory framework is being liberalised,” he said.
“I would like to talk about the textile sector in particular. Our government is ensuring more credit and making available better modern machinery in this sector. We have announced projects to create seven new textile parks in three years,” the PM said.
Modi assured that the AIIMS project in the temple city of Madurai will be completed. He said, “Friends, the Congress and DMK have mastered the arts of not working and spreading lies about those who work. An example of this is AIIMS, Madurai. In their regime, they did not even think about it (AIIMS). But we were the ones to introduce it. I assure you, all these projects will be completed with proper process.”
On the categorisation of seven communities under the Devendrakula Velalar, he blamed the DMK and Congress for “doing nothing” on the matter and said it was another example of their “all-lies, no-work attitude”.
