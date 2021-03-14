TN Polls: BJP Releases Candidates List, Khushbu & H Raja in Fray

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, 14 March, announced the list of candidates contesting in 20 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with Khushbu Sundar contesting from Thousand Lights and senior leader H Raja from Karaikudi.
State president L Murugan will contest from Dharapuram and the party’s women’s wing leader Vanathi Srinivasan from Coimbatore (South.)
Khushbu will take on DMK leader Ezhilan in Chennai’s Thousand Lights constituency – considered one of the Dravidian party’s stronghold seats.
The Indian National Congress (INC) and BJP will battle directly in five constituencies, Colachel, Vilavancode, Coimbatore South, Ooty and Karaikudi.
