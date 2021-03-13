‘AIADMK is Now Modi’s Party’: Owaisi

“The All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is no longer Jayalalithaa's party. It is Modi’s party,” said Asaduddin Owaisi, chief of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Friday, 12 March, at a public meeting in Chennai.



Refuting allegations that the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) is the “B team of the BJP”, he said TTV Dhinakaran was politically mature to respect leaders and minorities.



The AMMK party chief along with Owaisi slammed the Dravidian parties – Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the AIADMK – for “compromising on principles for political gains”.



AMMK is contesting the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu in alliance with AIMIM and SDPI.

TTV Dhinakaran said that he had started the party “to keep alive Amma’s true ideology”.