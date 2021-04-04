AIADMK Misuses Anitha Videos for Political Ad, Kin to File Plaint

"He can't morph her voice to further his political motives. It is like they are insulting her death. She died because of their decisions, but now they are making it look like she is supporting them," he said. "If the minister had spoken over the video, it would have been fine. But how can they make it look like Anitha spoke?" he asked.

Maniratnam points out that the AIADMK has been using NEET and Anitha as part of their election propaganda.

"We have no objection to anyone using what happened to her for politics. They have the right to discuss this and give their versions. But to mimic her voice is a new low and not at all acceptable," he says.