Kamal’s Undemocratic Handling Led to MNM’s Loss, Party VP Resigns

Blaming actor Kamal Haasan for his ‘undemocratic handling of the party,’ R Mahendran, Vice-President of Makkal Needhi Maiam tendered his resignation from the party on Thursday.
The announcement comes just days after the party performed poorly in the Tamil Nadu assembly election.
Mahendran, who contested from the Singanallur constituency detailed the reasons for his decision in his letter to the party cadre: “Even after the massive defeat of the party and his (Kamal) own defeat (in Coimbatore South), I am not seeing any change in the leader’s approach and I am not confident that he will change.”
Actor Kamal Haasan responded to the allegations stating, “He is trying to gain pity by blaming others for the failure, his lack of talent and dedication. Knowing very well that he will be removed from the party, he shrewdly made this move. I do not even need to console our party cadre for this failure because their resilience is very well known. Running away at the time of a failure shows that one is a coward and we don’t need to discuss this.”
In his letter, Mahendran admitted that it was Haasan who inspired him to enter politics and wished that the party chief "regains and retains" the leadership qualities he once displayed.
He said he decided to resign as he lost all hope for "any semblance of change in how the party is being run."
Mahendran pointed out that Haasan’s decision to not partner with the Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC) and instead with the Sankhya team for the election campaigning was wrong as they did ‘not know to enhance or understand Brand Kamal, leave alone MNM’s prospects.”
Political analysts said that the discontent in the party has been brewing for a while, especially when over 100 seats was given to actor Sarath Kumar’s All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi and Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi.
Several key leaders such as V Ponraj, Former President APJ Adbul Kalam’s scientific advisor, who joined the party on 3 March, have quit the party.
Party general secretaries A G Mourya, Umadevi, C K Kumaravel and M Muruganandam and election strategist Suresh Iyer have also submitted their resignations.
It may be called that party founder member Kameela Nazar had already resigned.
