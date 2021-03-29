A Raja Apologises for Derogatory Comment on Edappadi Palaniswami

DMK MP A Raja on Monday, 29 March, apologised for his recent statement against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami while campaigning in the Thousands Lights constituency in Chennai last week.
The apology comes after Edappadi Palaniswami got emotional during a rally, and said, “If a chief minister is disrespected in such a way then imagine the things that will happen to a common man if such people come to power.” He also said that the statement is not only against his mother but every mother, and that the people who speak in a derogatory manner about women must learn a lesson.
Following this, A Raja addressing the press said, “I feel deeply distressed after learning that TN CM felt hurt by my statement. I share my penitence from the bottom of my heart for my statement that was wrongly conceived. I even apologise to the Tamil Nadu chief mInister if he’s truly hurt, by putting aside the politics, and I don't hesitate to say this. My speech was not about the personal comparison of two leaders but a comparison of the two leaders in public life.”
“He became a leader and has served as an MLA, then Chennai’s Mayor, state Minister, Deputy CM and now he is going to become a CM,” he said.
“That’s why in the villages I say, if Stalin is someone who was born out a ‘rightful’ marriage, Edappadi Palaniswami — who no one knew until Jayalalithaa’s death and has not reached any heights in public life — is a premature baby born out of an illicit affair in politics,” he added.
(This story was first published on The News Minute and has been republished here with permission.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined