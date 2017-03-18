BJP’s Yogi Adityanath Is the New UP CM

Yogi Adityanath has become the new Uttar Pradesh chief minister.
Minutes after being named the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that he will take forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ slogan.
He further said any “disturbance in the name of celebration” will not be tolerated and ordered the SSPs of all the districts to take care of the law and order.
He also met Governor Ram Naik, claiming stake to form the government in the state.
“We want to bring good governance in Uttar Pradesh and will work for the poor,” Dinesh Sharma, the Deputy UP CM designate said on Saturday.
Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu addressed the media and said that the party leaders at the meeting unanimously supported Yogi Adityanath as UP CM. He added that the oath taking will take place at 2:15 pm on Sunday and PM Modi and Amit Shah will be present.
Venkaiah Naidu said that Yogi Adityanath sought the help of two deputies citing the complexity in running a state as vast as UP.
After days of speculation, Yogi Adityanath has been named UP CM-designate.
BJP legislators met on Saturday to decide on the next chief minister of UP. Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Maurya were named the two deputy chief ministers of the state.
BJP legislature party meeting begins in Lucknow where BJP leaders Yogi Adityanath, Bhupendra Yadav, Om Mathur, KP Maurya and Sunil Bansal are present.
Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu is also attending.
Supporters of Yogi Adityanath have been chanting his name outside the BJP meet.
CNN-News 18 reported that the BJP could be considering appointing two deputy chief ministers in the state, with KP Maurya and Dinesh Sharma being regarded as front runners for the post of second-in-command.
After the names of Rajnath Singh and Manoj Sinha did the rounds for the next Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath is now set be to leading the race. This comes minutes before the BJP is expected to make the announcement.
NDTV’s Nidhi Razdan tweeted that Yogi Adityanath will be the next CM.
The reports add that UP might have two deputy CMs.
Newly-elected MLAs reach party office in Lucknow where the decision for the next UP CM will be taken.
Yogi Adityanath and Keshav Prasad Maurya reach Lucknow after meeting Amit Shah in Delhi.
UP CM front-runner Manoj Sinha on Saturday denied being in the race.
Earlier today, he offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath and the Kaal Bhairav temples in Varanasi.
Trivendra Singh Rawat takes oath as chief minister of Uttarakhand at the Parade grounds in Dehradun.
Prakash Pant, Harak Singh, Yashpal Arya, Subodh Uniyal and Satpal Maharaj swear in as cabinet ministers.
Prime Minister Modi and BJP President Amit Shah were present during the ceremony that took place in Dehradun’s Parade Ground.
Newly-elected MLAs of the BJP are scheduled to meet Saturday evening in Lucknow to elect the leader of the state legislature party.
However, the party's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or RSS is in talks with party chief Amit Shah to discuss who should be the state's next Chief minister, sources told NDTV.
Yogi Adityanath's supporters on Saturday protested in Lucknow demanding that Adityanath be made Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.
Meanwhile, BJP State Chief Keshav Prasad Maurya's supporters also staged a demonstration demanding that Maurya be made the CM of UP.
Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday arrived in Delhi and met Amit Shah at his residence.
Amid speculations that he might become the new UP CM, Manoj Sinha, the Communications Minister, visited many temples in Varanasi on Saturday, officials said. The senior BJP leader greeted onlookers and supporters as he walked to the Kaal Bhairav temple.
Later, he went to the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple and offered prayers at the sanctum sanctorum.
Surrounded by elite commandoes and local policemen, the minister however refused to speak on any issue. Sinha then left for the Sankatmochan temple.
A senior BJP leader told IANS: "If needed he would be flown in a special chartered plane to Lucknow."
The suspense over the next UP chief minister deepened on Friday evening, with neither of the Union Ministers – Manoj Sinha and Rajnath Singh, the "front runners" in the race for the post – visiting Lucknow on Saturday. The newly-elected BJP legislators are scheduled to elect their leader in the state capital on Saturday evening.
According to officials, Sinha will reach Ghazipur, his parliamentary constituency, on Saturday and will go to Mughalsarai later in the day. According to protocol issued by the ministry, Sinha will leave for New Delhi by a night train from Varanasi.
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is also not scheduled to come to Lucknow on Saturday. His trip to Lucknow is scheduled for Sunday when the new government will be sworn in, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party President Amit Shah.
Other names now doing the rounds are those of Mayor of Lucknow Dinesh Sharma and senior BJP leader Swatantra Dev Singh.
BJP's national General Secretary Bhupendra Yadav and Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu are flying into Lucknow on Saturday morning from Delhi to oversee the election of the new legislature party leader.
In-charge of the state Om Mathur is also coming on Saturday, a party leader said.
Former state BJP chief Trivendra Singh Rawat will be sworn in as chief minister of Uttarakhand on Saturday.
He was elected by the BJP’s newly-elected Uttarakhand MLAs as the legislative party leader on Friday evening.
Rawat, an organisational man of the BJP in Uttarakhand and the party in-charge for Jharkhand, won his traditional Doiwala seat by defeating the Congress' Hira Singh Bisht by over 24,000 votes.
(With inputs from PTI and IANS)
