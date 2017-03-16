Race For UP CM: Amit Shah Says BJP Will Endorse Maurya’s Choice

BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit chief Keshav Prasad Maurya was on Thursday admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi, following complaints of physical exertion, reports IANS.

According to the hospital, Maurya was brought to the hospital in the afternoon following complaints of physical exertion. He was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit and is currently under observation, RML's Medical Superintendent AK Gadpayle said.

He said that if Maurya's condition remains stable then he will be discharged on Friday.