Will Goa Be Hung? Over 20 Seats Needed To Form Majority, but No Party Has It Yet

At 11:30 am, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was leading in 19 seats and the Congress in 14 in the Goa Assembly elections. The remaining seven seats had smaller regional parties in the lead.

There are still several rounds of counting to go, and Goa might be gearing up for an exciting post-poll scenario once again.

Here is a live interactive map that shows you the leads and results in every constituency of Goa.