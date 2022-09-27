WWE Raw Highlights for 26 September: Results and Winners

WWE Raw highlights for 26 September 2022
(Photo: Twitter/@WWE)
WWE Raw, on 26 September 2022, was action-packed and full of drama. The first match was between women's champions Asuka and Alexa Bliss. Alexa made sure to be present at the Extreme Rules with an aim to keep IYO SKY and Dakota Kai in check during the forthcoming match for the title.
Biannca started off on the right foot but later lost control and came back by taking out Bayley and Dakota Kai at ringside. She then dodged SKY's aerial attack and hit the K.O.D. for the win.
Seth Rollins proclaimed to defeat Matt Riddle at Extreme Rules and then had some words for Rey Mysterio. Both the fighters were playing equally well but the distraction from Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley allowed Rollins to win the fight.
After a stiff competition between Rollins and Mysterio, Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano came together to take down Alpha Academy composed of Chad Gable and Otis. The fight was an interesting but brutal one with a failed attempt of interference by Autin Theory. Gargano secured the win for himself and Owens with his signature deadly DDT.
The next major bout was between the women wrestler Poison Pixie and Nikki A.S.H. It was a debut fight for Poison Pixie, who dominated the fight and came out victoriously.
Sami Zayn had to face the Phenomenal AJ Styles. Both wrestlers were at their best, and with the help of interference from the "The Honorary Uce" and Solo Sikoa, Zayn hit his Helluva kick to seal the win over AJ styles.
The tiff between Damian Priest and Matt Riddle was one of the most important fights of the evening. The fight was full of fast-paced action and acrobatics at full speed, which made it a high-quality entertaining fight for the audience. A distraction from Balor allowed Priest to steal a quick win via pinfall.
