Wrestling Federation Elections to be Held on 4 July, IOA Name Returning Officer

The Indian Olympic Association has announced 4 July as the date for the Wrestling Federation of India's (WFI) elections, naming former Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court Justice (Retd) Mahesh Mittal Kumar as the Returning Officer.

Sidelined WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing charges of sexual harassment by India's top wrestlers, completed three tenures (12 years) in office in March this year with the Sports Code not allowing him to stand for this elections, even if wanted to.