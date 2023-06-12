Wrestling Federation Elections to be Held on 4 July, IOA Name Returning Officer

Wrestling Federation of India's elections will take place on 4 July.
(Photo: PTI)
The Indian Olympic Association has announced 4 July as the date for the Wrestling Federation of India's (WFI) elections, naming former Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court Justice (Retd) Mahesh Mittal Kumar as the Returning Officer.
Sidelined WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing charges of sexual harassment by India's top wrestlers, completed three tenures (12 years) in office in March this year with the Sports Code not allowing him to stand for this elections, even if wanted to.
"Due to administrative issues in the WFI, IOA has, in its Emergency Executive Council Meeting held on 27.04.2023, resolved to constitute as AD-Hoc Committee to take charge of affairs of WFI," said IOA joint secretary and acting CEO Kalyan Chaubey in the letter to Justice (Retd) Kumar.
"Now, the IOA has to take steps forward to conduct the elections of the WFI Executive Committee and are pleased to appoint you as Returning Officer to conduct the elections of the WFI. You may consider appointing one Assistant Returning Officer and other staff to assist in conducting the elections," added the IOA joint secretary and acting CEO Kalyan Chaubey.
According to the IOA's letter to Justice (Retd) Kumar elections will be held at the Special General Meeting of the WFI called on 4 July 2023 with the Schedule of Election required to be drawn accordingly.
