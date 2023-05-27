Wrestlers' Protest: Delhi Police File Status Report Before Court

The Delhi Police on Saturday filed a status report on the application moved by the protesting women wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Appearing for Delhi Police, special public prosecutor Atul Shrivastava apprised Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjit Singh Jaspal of Rouse Avenue Court that the statements of the 'victim' women wrestlers have been recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC before a magistrate.