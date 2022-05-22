Banned For Life, Wrestler Satender Says Referee Provoked and Slapped Him First

Indian wrestler Satender Malik received a lifetime ban on 19 May, for slapping international referee Jabir Singh during the Commonwealth Games trials in New Delhi. The incident took place in the presence of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

However, the wrestler claims that it was referee Jabir who slapped him first and provoked him. Videos of the incident, that have since been shared widely on social media, also suggest that it was the referee who raised his hand first.

Satender's entire village in Haryana has come out in support of the wrestler after he explained to the panchayat his part of the story and showed evidence.

Talking with IANS, Satender said, “The members of panchayat will now meet WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh ji on Monday and request to uplift life-ban. My life is destroyed. I tell you what happened, I went to the referee and said in his ear 'tanne ke mil gaya mahari zindagi kharab karke (What did you achieve after ruining my life?)'. He got angry and slapped me, you can see in the video as well. He first slapped me. I never abused him or said anything wrong to him.”

Satender also uploaded a video of the incident on twitter and appealed to PM Modi to help him save his career.