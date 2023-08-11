WFI's 12 August Election Put on Hold by Punjab & Haryana High Court

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has put a stay on the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) election stated to take place on 12 August at the Olympic Bhawan in New Delhi.

The next date of the hearing is set for 28 August.

The stay from the High Court has been obtained by the 'Haryana Wrestling Association' after being denied representation in the Electoral College of the WFI elections.

While two factions claimed to run wrestling in Haryana, the Returning Officer made the decision to pick Rohtash Singh and Rakesh Singh, from the 'Haryana Amateur Wrestling Association' as the representatives from the state for the Electoral College of the WFI elections, following which the 'Haryana Wrestling Association', presided by Deepender Hooda, approached the High Court with the matter.

In a hearing on 11 August, the court elected to put a stay on tomorrow's election till a final decision is made by them.