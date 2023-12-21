WFI Elections: Brij Bhushan-Backed Sanjay Singh Becomes President, Beats Anita

Sanjay Singh has won the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections for the post of president.
Image Altered by The Quint
Sanjay Kumar Singh, who is believed to be backed by Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, has become the new president following today's (21 December) election at the Indian Olympic Association headquarters.
Sanjay, who earlier served as Uttar Pradesh Wrestling Association's Vice-President, was up against 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Anita Sheoran for the presidential position and secured a massive 40-7 victory against. 47 of the total 50 votes were cast.
"It is obvious to feel good because truth has won over lie. Those who want to be wrestlers, they can come wrestle. Those who want to be in politics are free to do so. But politicians will be answered in the field of politics," the newly elected WFI President told ANI.
"Now we will conduct the Nationals. We have Olympics coming up, so we need to ensure another year doesn’t go to waste. I will conduct camps," said Singh on his future agendas.
Brij Bhushan, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Kaiserganj, had previously been found liable for conviction in a Delhi Police chargesheet for sexual harassment, molestation, and stalking of female wrestlers.
"The elections are being contested as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court. I was told any of my family members should not contest the elections. I have abided by that," Brij Bhushan said while speaking to the media ahead of the elections.
Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik had reportedly met Anurag Thakur last week, where they demanded Sanjay Singh’s withdrawal from the elections, owing to his close ties with Brij Bhushan.
However, Singh said that there was no question of him pulling out because he was eligible to stand for elections. “Nobody should interfere with elections of a federation if it is happening in a democratic manner. Till now, nobody has asked me to withdraw my name. I have been associated with the Wrestling Federation of India for nearly 12 years. I want to work hard to ensure that the WFI returns to the heights, which our parliamentarian-president (Brij Bhushan) had taken it to,” he had stated.
The elections were held for 15 posts, including the president, treasurer, secretary-general, and senior vice-president.
Sheoran faction secured the crucial position of secretary general with Prem Chand Lochab, a former RSPB (Railway Sports Promotion Board) secretary, triumphing over Darshan Lal with a 27-19 vote tally.
Devender Singh Kadian, who is considered close to the protesting wrestlers, claimed the senior vice president’s post, beating I D Nanavati 32-15.
The Brij Bhushan faction secured all four vice president positions with Jai Prakash from Delhi (37), Asit Kumar Saha from West Bengal (42), Kartar Singh from Punjab (44), and N Phoni from Manipur (38) emerging victorious.
Satyapal Singh Deshwal, who is also from the Brij Bhushan camp, became the new treasurer.
