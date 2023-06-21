Vinesh Phogat’s Name ‘Cleared’ for Budapest Ranking Series, Reports

Vinesh Phogat to compete in Budapest Ranking series
Double World Championships bronze medallist Vinesh Phogat, who was the face of the 38-day long protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, is likely to participate in the Polyak Imre and Varga Janos Memorial competition in Budapest next month.
The Budapest event is the fourth and last ranking series of the year.
According to reports, her name was cleared in a meeting between the ad-hoc committee which runs the sport and officials from the government's TOP scheme on Tuesday.
Vinesh, along with Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia and Rio Games bronze medallist Sakshi Malik, has led the wrestlers' protest against former WFI president Brij Bhushan for sexual harassment.
The three grapplers missed the Zagreb (February), Alexandria (February) and Bishkek (June) ranking series as well as the Asian Championships in April.
Vinesh's last International appearance was during Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, in which she won a gold medal for the country. The Budapest ranking series is crucial for determining one's qualification for the Paris Olympics Qualifier, World Wrestling Championships, which will be held in Belgrade from 16 to 24 September.
Vinesh is the only wrestler who expressed willingness to represent India at the tournament as reportedly, the other wrestlers are busy preparing for Asian Games 2023, to be held in Hangzhou from 23 September to 8 October and the World Championships. As initially, no wrestler wanted to compete in Budapest initially, the two-member ad-hoc body didn't conduct trials and had decided to skip sending entries this year.
But an email was sent by Vinesh on 13 June to Sports Authority of India, informing that she wanted to be a part of the tournament. As it was the last day to send entries, SAI informed the ad-hoc body to speak to UWW and ask for an extension to send entries. UWW agreed to India's request and extended the deadline to 20 June. On Tuesday, it was decided that Vinesh's name will be sent to the organizers for the tournament.
The other protesting wrestlers, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik have also returned to the mat as it's learned that the two are training for Asian Games and World Championships trials. While Bajrang is training at the SAI training centre, Sonipat, Sakshi is training with her husband at the Karnail Singh Stadium, New Delhi.
