Vinesh Phogat’s Name ‘Cleared’ for Budapest Ranking Series, Reports

Vinesh's last International appearance was during Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, in which she won a gold medal for the country. The Budapest ranking series is crucial for determining one's qualification for the Paris Olympics Qualifier, World Wrestling Championships, which will be held in Belgrade from 16 to 24 September.

Vinesh is the only wrestler who expressed willingness to represent India at the tournament as reportedly, the other wrestlers are busy preparing for Asian Games 2023, to be held in Hangzhou from 23 September to 8 October and the World Championships. As initially, no wrestler wanted to compete in Budapest initially, the two-member ad-hoc body didn't conduct trials and had decided to skip sending entries this year.