Vinesh Phogat Unwell, Withdraws From Ranking Series Event: Reports

Earlier this week, Vinesh was caught in a spot of bother as the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) issued a notice to her for failure to comply with whereabouts requirements.

On June 27, a doping control officer (DCO) visited the address in Partap Colony, Sonipat, but Vinesh was not present at the location and could not be reached via phone. The DCO spent over 40 minutes trying to reach her and also called her husband Somvir Rathee but there was no response from his side as well, a report stated.

NADA's project officer Ankush Gupta has requested a response from Vinesh regarding her non-compliance with the ADR's whereabouts requirements.

Vinesh has 14 days to respond to this notice. However, Vinesh has little to worry about as this is the first time in 12 months that she has had a whereabouts failure, the report further said.

An Athlete in NADA’s Registered Testing Pool are required to provide the whereabouts information on a quarterly basis which includes: Home address, email address and phone number, an address for overnight accommodations, Competition schedules and locations and a 60-minute time slot for each day where they’ll be available and accessible for testing and liable for a potential 'missed test'.