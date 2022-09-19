‘Athletes Are Humans’: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Lashes Out at Social Media Critics

Vinesh, though, made a strong comeback as she won her two repechage rounds and then the bronze medal play-off without conceding a single point.

The 28-year-old is not someone who holds back, and she came out with a long statement, that gave a sense of how hurt she was by the criticism.

"Athletes are humans and while being an athlete is a huge part of who we are, it doesn't mean we work like robots every time a tournament is announced. Not sure if this culture is in every country or this is just India where we have so many experts sitting at home," Vinesh wrote in her post.

"Every individual, professional or not, has chased hardships, struggles and challenges through their journey.

"Difference is the world does not comment and criticise them, thinking they are experts on those professionals and their careers. But we have many who consider themselves as experts on sports who think they know the efforts, the hardships and what goes into training an athlete."