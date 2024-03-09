UWW Says Govt's Ad-Hoc Body Can't Hold Trials for Wrestling's Olympic Qualifiers

"From the outset, it is reminded here that, after the lifting of the suspension imposed by the UWW on your federation on February 13, 2024, UWW considers your federation as any other affiliated federation, duly functioning in compliance with the UWW regulations, and subject to all rights and obligations conferred by this status," he clarified.

The letter informed that registration of players for tournaments can be made only by the UWW-affiliated national federations, using the competition administration system exclusively, under the rules and deadlines set by the federation.

This means that the Sanjay Singh-led Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) will select teams for the upcoming tournaments and has recently invited all eligible wrestlers to appear for trials.

Olympian Bajrang Punia has said that he would not participate in trials in case the trials were conducted by the WFI without the intervention of the Sports Ministry.