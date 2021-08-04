Olympics: Who is Deepak Punia, the Wrestler Slated To Compete for Bronze?

Former junior world champion and Indian wrestler Deepak Punia is slated to fight for the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, 5 August. This comes after Punia lost the semi-final bout against USA’s David Morris Taylor in the men’s 86kg freestyle wrestling on Wednesday, 4 August.



Punia, a 22 year old, is an Indian freestyle wrestler, hailing from the Chhara village in Jhajjar district of Haryana.

It is believed that Punia began his Olympic bid with technical superiority, and reached the men's freestyle 86kg semifinals with significant ease.