Sushil Kumar Had Brawl Filmed To Intimidate Others: Report

Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, arrested on the grounds of the alleged murder of junior national champion Sagar Dhankar, had made it a point to record the assault to instil a sense of fear and domination among the wrestling circuit in the city, the police claimed on Sunday, as it received six days' custody of the accused wrestler at a Delhi court.

"Sushil had asked (his friend) Prince to make that video. He and his associates thrashed the victims like animals. He wanted to establish his fear in the wrestling community," the police told the court, according to NDTV.