'Still Controlled by Former Office-Bearers': Why Sports Ministry Suspended WFI

Meanwhile, former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said that he has nothing to do with wrestling anymore and is rather focusing on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"WFI elections were held on SC directions. Further, Sanjay Singh is not my relative. To resume the sports activities and not waste a year of young wrestlers, it was decided to conduct the games in Nandini Nagar. Now, I do not have anything to do with wrestling and have to look into the Lok Sabha polls that are approaching. Whatever decision has to be taken will be taken by the new federation," he said while addressing the press.

He further said that time would tell whether he has done justice to the WFI or not.

"I have worked 12 years for the wrestlers. Now decisions and talks with the government will be done by the elected people of the federation," he added.