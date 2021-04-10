Sonam & Anshu Seal Olympic Quotas at Asian Qualifiers

While Anshu was dominant in 57kg competition, Sonam’s resilience eventually helped secure the quota, shutting the door on Rio Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik.

Sonam announced her arrival by defeating Sakshi four times in recent trials, making the 62kg category her own.

Such was Anshu’s dominance that she conceded only two points en route the final, winning all her three bouts by technical superiority. She began by beating Korean Jieun Um, then outsmarted Kazak wrestler Emma Tissina and in the semifinal she beat Uzbekistan’s Shokhida Akhmedova.

Sonam edged China’s Jia Long 5-2 before winning by technical superiority against Hsin Ping Pai of Taipei.