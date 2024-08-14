Paris Olympics: CAS Rejects Vinesh Phogat's Appeal for Shared Silver

However, her dreams of gold were dashed when she was disqualified from the women's 50kg freestyle final the next morning for exceeding the weight limit by just 100 grams during the mandatory weigh-in.

The day after her disqualification, Vinesh announced her retirement from the sport, stating that she no longer had the strength to carry on.

"Maa, wrestling has won, I have lost. Please forgive me, your dreams and my courage, everything is broken," Vinesh wrote.

"I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye wrestling 2001-2024. I shall be indebted to you all. Forgive (me)," it read further.