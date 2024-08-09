Olympics 2024: Aman Sehrawat Wins India’s 6th Medal, Bags Bronze in Wrestling

Aman Sehrawat secures India’s sixth medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, earning a bronze in the men's freestyle 57 kg category wrestling with a decisive 13-5 victory over Puerto Rico's Darian Toi Cruz in the bronze medal match at Champ-de-Mars Arena on Friday.

Aman, the lone male wrestler in the contingent, lost the first point of the bout after stepping out of the mat but came back strongly and took the 6-3 lead at the end of the first round despite being 2-3 down at one point.

In the second round, Aman was riding high on confidence and never looked like he was letting go of his comfortable lead and ended up winning the bout 13-5.

The 21-year-old Aman joined K.D Jadhav (bronze 1952), Sushil Kumar (bronze 2008, silver 2012), Yogeshwar Dutt (bronze 2012), Sakshi Malik (bronze 2016), Ravi Dahiya (silver 2020) and Bajrang Punia (bronze 2020) as the Indian wrestlers to win medals in the Olympic Games so far.