Wrestler Narsingh Yadav Exits Nationals in Blaze of Drama

Eventually, the score was declared 3-2 in favour of Dhankar, much to the dismay of Yadav who approached WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh. He eventually dragged himself away from the competition area to the practice mat where he stayed for a short while before going back to the area with a video clip of his bout to further fight his case. Singh, however, told Yadav that the officials' decision will stand after which the wretsler came back to the practice mat and stayed there for a couple of hours.

A crowd comprising Yadav's fellow wrestlers and fans collected around him while officials and other coaches offered words of sympathy to him and his coach Jagmal Singh. While the latter spoke to them, Yadav stayed largely silent and lay on his back with a towel on his face. Eventually, the crowd dispersed and it took a few more minutes before Yadav got himself up from the mat and left the stadium.