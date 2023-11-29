Ex-WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Given One-Day Exemption From Appearance by Delhi Court

Granting some more time to prosecution to file written arguments, a Delhi court on Tuesday (28 November) also allowed BJP MP and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accused in a sexual harassment case by six women wrestlers, one-day exemption from appearance.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal of Rouse Avenue Court, who was hearing the matter listed for filing of written arguments on behalf of the complainants and the prosecution, noted that advocate Harsh Bora, representing the complainants, has filed written arguments.

“A copy of written arguments has been supplied to the prosecution and the defence, each," the court noted.