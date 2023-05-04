DCP Denies Police Being Drunk and Using Force Against Protesting Wrestlers

According to the DCP, during the late night scuffle on Wednesday five police personnel were injured while the wrestlers, on the other hand, have alleged that they were beaten up by the police and a couple of protesters were injured on the head.

"A sufficient number of women officers were on duty during the night. On medical examination, no police personnel was found to be drunk. Five police personnel sustained injuries during the scuffle. No force was used by the police against the protestors. Regarding an injury to one protester, he left the hospital against medical advice and has not given a statement to the police yet," said the DCP, in a tweet on Thursday.