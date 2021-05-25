Crime Branch Takes Sushil to Chhatrasal Stadium for Investigation

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police on Tuesday took two-time olympian Sushil Kumar to Chhatrasal Stadium and his flat in the national capital to further probe the case of the death of wrestler Sagar Dhankar.

The Crime Branch sleuths took the wrestler first to the Chhatrasal Stadium and questioned him. The police sleuths asked Kumar about the chain of events on May 4, when the brawl took place, in which Dhankar was badly injured.

Dhankar had succumbed to his injuries in the hospital later.

The police also took Kumar to the parking lot, where the brawl took place.