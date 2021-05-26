Conspiracy to Frame Him: Sushil Kumar’s Lawyer Denies Allegations

Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, arrested on grounds of his alleged connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl that led to the death of wrestler Sagar Dhankad, was interrogated for almost four hours on Monday, 24 May, the Delhi Police said.

During his interrogation, Kumar said that his only intention was to scare Dhankad, the 23-year-old junior national champion, who was killed during the brawl on 4 May. And that is why Dhankad was subjected to a thrashing, Kumar said as per the report in Livehindustan, which quoted police officials.