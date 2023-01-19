Centre’s Committee to Probe Harassment Allegations Against WFI Chief: Report

Following allegations of sexual harassment and mental torture against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Centre will reportedly form a three-member committee to investigate the accusations. According to a report in Republic, the committee will comprise two female members.

Top Indian grapplers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, gathered in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar to launch a protest against the WFI chief on Wednesday, 18 January. They accused Singh, alongside coaches employed by the organisation, of sexual misconduct.