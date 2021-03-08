Bajrang Punia Wins 65kg Gold in Rome

Decorated wrestler Bajrang Punia on Sunday won a second successive gold medal at the Matteo Pallicone ranking series as he defeated Mongolia's Tulga Tumur Ochir 2-2 by criteria in the 65kg freestyle event final.

Returning to the international circuit after a year due to the Covid pandemic, Punia, 27, remained patient and exhibited his defensive dexterity to win the title after securing a two-pointer in the last 30 seconds of the bout.