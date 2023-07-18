Bajrang Punia & Vinesh Phogat Given Direct Entry to Asian Games

Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat have been exempted from appearing for selection trials for the upcoming Asian Games and have instead been named as India's automatic entries for the men's 65kg and women's 50kg categories respectively.

The decision was made by wrestling's ad-hoc body that has been appointed by the IOA to take care of the wrestling federation's day-to-day functionings till the new WFI elections are held.

The selection trials for all 18 weight categories however will take place as planned, on 22 and 23 July, with the winners of Bajrang and Vinesh's categories named as their standby's for the Asian Games.