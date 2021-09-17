Parents Happy With Tokyo Bronze but Upset I Competed With Injury: Bajrang Punia

Bajrang Punia is one of India's greatest and most accomplished wrestlers with three World Championship medals and also gold medals at the Asian and Commonwealth Games.

Going into the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, he was one of India's biggest gold medal hopes, till a knee injury two months before the games dealt a big setback to his campaign. While in the lead-up to the games, Bajrang did not draw focus to his injury, the strapping on his knee while he competed in Tokyo made it evident that the second seed was not at full fitness.