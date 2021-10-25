'Will You Drop Rohit Sharma?' Virat Kohli Back Snaps at Reporter After Pak Loss

There were more fireworks and fiery comments in Virat Kohli's post-match press conference than there were from the Indian side during their ICC T20 World Cup 'Super 12' match against Pakistan, which Virat's team lost by 10 wickets.

India's crushing defeat was caused mainly by the lack of application on the part of the Indian bowlers who allowed Babar Azam (68 not out) and Mohammad Rizwan (79 not out) to chase down their 151/7 without losing a wicket.

Asked after the match if young Ishan Kishan could have been given the opportunity to play in the game ahead of Rohit Sharma, given that the former had done "very well in the warmup matches", Kohli put the question back into the reporter's court, saying, "It's a very brave question. What do you think, sir? I played the team that I thought was the best. What is your opinion? Will you drop Rohit Sharma from T20 internationals? You'll drop Rohit Sharma? Do you know what he did in the last game that we played? Yeah? Unbelievable. If you want a controversy, please tell me before so I can answer accordingly," retorted Kohli.