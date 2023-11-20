"Took a Second to Acknowledge the Silence After Kohli's Wicket," Says Cummins

Australian skipper Pat Cummins celebrates with the trophy after winning the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023.
Image: PTI
After his side lifted the ODI World Cup Trophy for 6th time as they registered a resounding 6-wicket victory over hosts India, Australian skipper Pat Cummins revealed how the men in yellow reacted after they sent Virat Kohli back in the hut.
“We took a second in the huddle just to acknowledge the silence that was going around the crowd (after Virat Kohli’s wicket). It just felt like it was one of those days where it was all made for him to score another hundred like he normally does. That (wicket) was satisfying.,” Cummins revealed at the post-match conference.
Earlier on Saturday, in the pre-match conference Cummins had revealed that a large crowd going silent is the most satisfying sound, and that's what the Australians would be going for in the big game
The captain also lauded centurion Travis Head, whose knock Australia rode on to clinch the victory and said, “Travis Head was phenomenal.”
“Travis epitomized everything I wanted out of a cricket team. He takes the game on, he plays with a smile, he just puts the pressure right back onto the opposition and he's just great fun to be around. So, I couldn't be happier for Trav,” he added.
The 30-year-old also applauded the side's selectors for keeping Head in the lineup despite his fractured finger and praised the medical staff for their excellent job evaluating the all-arounder.
“A lot of credit should also go to Andrew McDonald and George Bailey, the selectors, to take a punt. He had a broken finger, a broken hand for the half of the tournament, but to keep him in the squad was a huge risk.”
“And the medical team were fantastic, obviously, to get him into a place where he could perform. That was a big risk. I think we could have been made to look really silly if that didn't pay off, but you got to take those risks to win a tournament.”
“I am just incredibly proud really of the year we've had. I've obviously had a really big year,” a proud Cummins would say.
Speaking about his family, Cummins revealed the message his dad sent him after the victory. “I just got a message from Dad saying he's had a lot of 4am wake ups. He is not going to bed until 4am, so he's as pumped as anything. You sacrifice a lot to play for Australia and everyone in the team has,” Cummins' dad said to him.
“We've spent a lot of this year away but we do it for these moments and my wife and two girls are probably asleep, hopefully asleep, but they're all pumped. They do the journey with us,” the Australian skipper concluded.
