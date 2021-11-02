Team India Looks Divided In Two Groups, Says Shoaib Akhtar

The former pacer further slammed Team India for their attitude against Kiwis.

"Yes, criticism is important because they played bad cricket against New Zealand and had the wrong attitude. Yesterday, after they lost the toss, everyone's heads were down.

"They had no idea whatsoever. India, you only lost the toss by that time, not the whole match. They were just present there, and had no gameplan whatsoever." Akhtar signed off.

The Men in Blue will next play Afghanistan in their third game of the T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Before the New Zealand defeat, India had faced a crushing loss in their T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan.