T20 World Cup: India Playing Hardik Pandya vs Pakistan, But Will He Bowl?

Hardik Pandya talked about his bowling comeback.
(Photo: Twitter/BCCI)
India all-rounder Hardik Pandya confirmed ahead of the teams opening match in the ICC men's T20 World Cup against Pakistan that he wont be bowling for now. He added that he plans to start bowling closer to the knockout matches.
"The back is fine, it was jittery, but I won't be bowling for now. I want to be able to bowl eventually, closer to the knockouts. The professionals and I both have to take the call about when I can have a bowl," said Pandya in a chat with the broadcasters before the start of Group 2 clash against Pakistan.
Pandya, who is playing his 50th T20I match for India, hasn't bowled a ball since the white-ball tour to Sri Lanka in July and didn't bowl during the second half of IPL 2021 as well as warm-up matches of the men's T20 World Cup.
Asked about how he keeps himself calm and focused ahead of a high-octane match, Pandya remarked, "I don't like to get too hyped by the situation, and my family make sure of that too. I stay away from social media because you do get excited and get the vibes. It's simple, and we leave emotions out of the way, and keep things professional. We make sure we tick the right boxes, and do the processes right."
Earlier, Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the high-octane Group 2 match in Super 12 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.
After winning the toss, Azam said that Haider Ali was left out from the 12-man shortlist for the playing eleven. "We'll look to take early wickets and put pressure. Dew is also a factor. We have had good practice sessions and are confident about our preparations. Pakistan's bowlers are known to trouble other teams but I am confident about our batting too."
India skipper Virat Kohli said Rahul Chahar, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin and Shardul Thakur are the four non-playing members of the squad.
"We are pretty happy with setting the target. We would have bowled first too, but the toss is not in your control. We are pretty balanced with our squad and you need to be prepared for it. We need to stay as professional as possible. We need to stay focussed on the processes. Everyone watches it closely all over the world. We need to ensure we don't get too emotional. The pitch looks very different. Evenly rolled and there is no grass at all which was the case during the IPL. We expect the pitch to stay good all through and set a good total," said Virat.