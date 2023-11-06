In Photos: With Masks on, Sri Lanka & Bangladesh Train for WC Match in Delhi

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh players were forced to use masks in their final training session before Monday's ICC World Cup match in New Delhi.
(Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Sri Lankan players wearing masks due to pollution interact with grounds staff and official ahead of their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Sri Lankan team called off their initial training session due to "severe" air pollution.
New Delhi: Bangladesh’s Shoriful Islam during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.
New Delhi: Bangladesh’s Shoriful Islam and teammate during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.
New Delhi: Bangladesh players during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.
New Delhi: Bangladesh’s captain Shakib Al Hasan during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.
New Delhi: Bangladesh’s captain Shakib Al Hasan during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.
New Delhi: Bangladesh's cricketer Najmul Hossain Shanto with National Selector Habibul Bashar during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023.
New Delhi: Sri Lankan cricketers during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023.
New Delhi: Sri Lanka's captain Kusal Mendis during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023.
