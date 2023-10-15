Afghanistan vs England Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch AFG vs. ENG Live

Afghanistan vs England live streaming details
(Image: The Quint)
ICC World Cup 2023 Afghanistan vs. England: The 13th edition of the ICC World Cup 2023 began on 5 October 2023, Thursday at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The event was hosted in India. The tournament will feature 10 teams from 10 different countries. The tournament is being played in two formats Group stage (Super 10) and Knockout stage (Super 4). The primary stage of Super 10 will be played by all 10 teams. The last stage of Super 4 will be played by four qualifying teams.
11 matches have been played before today's Cricket World Cup match between Afghanistan and England. Have a look at the live-streaming details of the match below.
The ICC Men's World Cup 2023 will be live broadcasted on the Star Sports Network on these channels: SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD).
Interested fans can watch the Cricket World Cup live streaming online free on Disney+ Hotstar.
The 13th Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Afghanistan and England will played on Sunday, 15 October 2023. the match will begin at 2 PM IST.
The 13th Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Afghanistan and England will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
