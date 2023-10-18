New Zealand vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023: When & Where To Watch NZ vs AFG Live

NZ vs AFG World Cup 2023: New Zealand and Afghanistan will lock horns today, on Wednesday, 18 October 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The match is scheduled for 2 PM IST.

The New Zealand team is in fine form and has won all three matches so far and the team currently ranks second in the ICC World Cup 2023 point table while the Afghanistan team is at the 6th position. The team recently defeated Bangladesh by 8 wickets. Afghanistan had a poor start to the ICC World Cup 2023. The team lost both of its matches to India and Bangladesh. Now, let's have a look at the live-streaming details of the New Zealand vs. Afghanistan ICC World Cup 2023 match.