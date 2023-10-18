New Zealand vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023: When & Where To Watch NZ vs AFG Live

New Zealand vs. Afghanistan World Cup 2023 live streaming details in India are here.
(Photo: iStock)
NZ vs AFG World Cup 2023: New Zealand and Afghanistan will lock horns today, on Wednesday, 18 October 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The match is scheduled for 2 PM IST.
The New Zealand team is in fine form and has won all three matches so far and the team currently ranks second in the ICC World Cup 2023 point table while the Afghanistan team is at the 6th position. The team recently defeated Bangladesh by 8 wickets. Afghanistan had a poor start to the ICC World Cup 2023. The team lost both of its matches to India and Bangladesh. Now, let's have a look at the live-streaming details of the New Zealand vs. Afghanistan ICC World Cup 2023 match.
The ICC Men's World Cup 2023 will be live broadcasted on the Star Sports Network on these channels: SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD).
Interested fans can watch the Cricket World Cup, New Zealand vs. Afghanistan live online for free on Disney+ Hotstar.
The New Zealand vs Afghanistan match will be played today, Wednesday, October 18. The match is scheduled for 2 p.m.
The New Zealand vs Afghanistan match will be played today at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai
